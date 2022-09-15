News
Is Joe Biden Buying A Car?

Is Joe Biden Buying A Car?

By Rediff News Bureau
September 15, 2022 16:27 IST
Joe Biden, president of the United States aka POTUS, visited the Detroit Auto Show to highlight electric vehicle manufacturing in America.

 

IMAGE: POTUS checks out the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: POTUS is helped out of the Corvette Z06 by General Motors President Mark Reuss as GM CEO Mary Barra looks on. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque REFILE/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden stands next to a Ford Mustang Mach-E (electric) SUV. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden views a Jeep Wrangler Willy's 4xe. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden steps out of an electric Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck being shown to him by Mary Barra. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: POTUS drives a Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV with a Secret Service agent in the passenger seat. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden with Ford Executive Chair William Clay Ford Jr and Ray Curry, president, United Autoworkers union. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden takes the stage to deliver remarks. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Auto City Cheers Joe! Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, left, and Senator Debbie Stabenow, the Democrat senator from Michigan, take a ride in a Lincoln concept car. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Governor Whitmer, left, US Representative Debbie Dingell, the Democrat Congresswoman from Michigan, centre, and Senator Stabenow tour the Detroit Auto Show. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
