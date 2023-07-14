News
Rediff.com  » News » Is Jaishankar Ignoring Chinese Minister?

Is Jaishankar Ignoring Chinese Minister?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 14, 2023 12:06 IST
Ahead of and during the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jakarta, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his counterparts from several countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam -- but there is no mention of the EAM meeting Wang Yi, China's No. 1 diplomat and director of the Chinese Communist party central committee foreign affairs commission.

The current military stand-off with China, which is in its third year and counting, is Dr Jaishankar's most complex challenge in his long diplomatic career, and he has often referred to the 'abnormal' state of current India-China relations.

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar, right, appears to look away from Wang Yi, second from right, at the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 14, 2023.
Also in the photograph, from left, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Photograph: Adi Weda/Pool via Reuters

 

 

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 

