India's response to China was strong and firm: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted India's 'strong and firm' counter-response to China, which tried to unilaterally change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in December, last year.

Speaking at the Tughlaq's 53rd Annual Day Function in Chennai, the External Affairs minister said, "On the Northern borders, China is seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces, violating our agreements. Despite Covid, remember, this happened in May 2020. Our counter-response was strong and firm."

He said the Indian forces deployed along the border were continuing to safeguard the frontiers in the most extreme and harshest weather conditions.

"These troops deployed in thousands, safeguard our frontiers in the most extreme terrain and harshest weather," he added.

Expanding on why India mattered more to the world now, Jaishankar said the world saw in India's response to China that it is 'a nation that will not be coerced and will do what it takes to ensure its national security'.

He also emphasised the geo-political significance and geo-strategic location of India.

"In India's case, geography has added to the case made by the history of its relevance. The Indian peninsula has a visible centrality to the ocean named after it and there is a continental dimension as well. Without our active participation, no trans-Asia connectivity initiative can really take off. The Indian Ocean is poised to assume even greater geo-political significance today. How well India leverages its location is a considerable part of its relevance to the world. The more it influences and participates, the more its global stocks will rise," he said.