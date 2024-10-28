News
Is Diljit Dosanjh joining the BJP?

Is Diljit Dosanjh joining the BJP?

Source: ANI
October 28, 2024 11:55 IST
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Monday visited BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill at the latter's residence in the national capital.

Photograph: Courtesy, JaiveerShergill/X

The music sensation, dressed in an all-black outfit with a red turban, was seen posing with Shergill in pictures shared by his team.

Shergill took to X to post, "Touched by gesture of my friend and superstar @diljitdosanjh to take out time and visit my home ! His humbleness , humility and kindness is a learning in itself for everyone    Always pray to Waheguru Ji for his success, good health and can't thank him enough for making Nation proud ! Punjabi Chaaa Gayeee Oyeee."

Diljit, who returned to India recently, kicked off the Indian leg of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour on Saturday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

At the concert fans cheered loudly when he proudly waved the Indian flag after his opening song, creating a moment of excitement for the audience.

Ahead of the big concert, Diljit visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Friday night to offer prayers and seek blessings. Sharing his excitement about performing in the national capital he took to Instagram to post, "Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 INDIA."

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

On the work front, Diljit recently revealed his participation in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.

Source: ANI
 
