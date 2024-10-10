Diljit Dosanjh's Emotional Tribute To Ratan Tata

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh paused his Germany concert mid-way to pay an emotional tribute to Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night.

A video of the singer talking about RNT during his concert has gone viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, Diljit re-shared the post of his fan page, teamdiljit and wrote, 'RIP Ratan Tata.'

In the viral video, Diljit can be seen addressing the crowd in Punjabi.

He was heard saying, 'You all know Ratan Tata. He passed away and this is my small tribute to him. I felt necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone.

'He has always worked hard in his life, did good work and helped people. This is life, this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positive, be helpful and live life to its fullest.'

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com