Is China behind the anti-US protests in Nepal?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the protests against the $500 million United States infrastructure grant near the Nepalese parliament in Kathmandu.

IMAGE: Protester sit near burning tires.

All photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters cremate a dummy corpse representing the US infrastructure grant.

IMAGE: Protesters try to break through a police barricade.

IMAGE: Demonstrators push aside the police barricade.

IMAGE: Demonstrators hurls stones at the riot police.

IMAGE: A policemen hurls a stone back at the mob.

IMAGE: Riot police fire tear gas at the demonstrators.

IMAGE: A demonstrator braves a water cannon.

IMAGE: An injured demonstrator is carried to hospital.

IMAGE: Riot police charge a protester before detaining her.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com