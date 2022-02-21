News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is China behind the anti-US protests in Nepal?

Is China behind the anti-US protests in Nepal?

By Rediff News Bureau
February 21, 2022 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the protests against the $500 million United States infrastructure grant near the Nepalese parliament in Kathmandu.

IMAGE: Protester sit near burning tires.
All photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protesters cremate a dummy corpse representing the US infrastructure grant.

 

IMAGE: Protesters try to break through a police barricade.

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators push aside the police barricade.

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators hurls stones at the riot police.

 

IMAGE: A policemen hurls a stone back at the mob.

 

IMAGE: Riot police fire tear gas at the demonstrators.

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator braves a water cannon.

 

IMAGE: An injured demonstrator is carried to hospital.

 

IMAGE: Riot police charge a protester before detaining her.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Nepal: How did India lose the plot?
Nepal: How did India lose the plot?
Why is the army chief visiting Nepal?
Why is the army chief visiting Nepal?
What drove Nepal to escalate border row with India?
What drove Nepal to escalate border row with India?
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Nepal thinks China can give them something'

'Nepal thinks China can give them something'

'China has been active in Nepal for a decade'

'China has been active in Nepal for a decade'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances