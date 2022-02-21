Is China behind the anti-US protests in Nepal?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the protests against the $500 million United States infrastructure grant near the Nepalese parliament in Kathmandu.
IMAGE: Protester sit near burning tires.
All photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: Protesters cremate a dummy corpse representing the US infrastructure grant.
IMAGE: Protesters try to break through a police barricade.
IMAGE: Demonstrators push aside the police barricade.
IMAGE: Demonstrators hurls stones at the riot police.
IMAGE: A policemen hurls a stone back at the mob.
IMAGE: Riot police fire tear gas at the demonstrators.
IMAGE: A demonstrator braves a water cannon.
IMAGE: An injured demonstrator is carried to hospital.
IMAGE: Riot police charge a protester before detaining her.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com