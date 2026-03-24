Iran names new security chief to replace Ali Larijani

Zolqadr's appointment comes through a presidential decree, endorsed by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

IMAGE: Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr. Photograph: X

Key Points Iran appoints Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new SNSC chief.

Zolqadr replaces Ali Larijani, killed in Israeli-American strike.

The appointment was backed by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Zolqadr brings decades of IRGC, military, and judicial experience.

IRGC claims fresh strikes on Israeli targets under 'Operation True Promise 4'.

Iran has appointed veteran military commander Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as the new Secretary of its Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), replacing Ali Larijani.

The announcement was made by Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabai, Deputy for Communications and Information at the President’s Office, in a post on X.

Zolqadr's appointment comes through a presidential decree, endorsed by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Larijani, who had held the post since August 2025, was assassinated last week in an Israeli-American strike.

Who is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr

According to Iranian media, Zolqadr brings decades of experience across military, security, and judicial institutions. He previously served as deputy chief of the General Staff for Basij affairs and held senior roles in the judiciary.

He also led the IRGC Joint Staff for eight years during the presidency of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, followed by another eight years as deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

IRGC strikes continue

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the 78th phase of its retaliatory 'Operation True Promise 4', claiming strikes on Israeli targets, including Dimona, Tel Aviv, and Eilat, as well as United States military bases in the region.

The IRGC stated that missiles and drones were used in the latest wave, targeting strategic locations, including areas near Israel's nuclear facility in Dimona.