Air India diverts multiple flights as Iran closes airspace

Air India on Friday announced that several of its international flights were either diverted or sent back to their origin due to the emerging situation in Iran and the closure of its airspace.

In a post on social media platform X, the airline stated, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin:

AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai has been diverted to Vienna

AI102 from New York to Delhi diverted to Sharjah

AI116 from New York to Mumbai diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 from London Heathrow to Delhi diverted to Mumbai

AI129 from Mumbai to London Heathrow, returning to Mumbai

AI119 from Mumbai to New York, returning to Mumbai

AI103 from Delhi to Washington, returning to Delhi

AI106 from Newark to Delhi diverting to Vienna

AI188 from Vancouver to Delhi diverting to Jeddah

AI101 from Delhi to New York, diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 from Chicago to Delhi diverting to Jeddah

AI132 from London Heathrow to Bengaluru diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 from London Heathrow to Delhi diverted to Vienna

AI104 from Washington to Delhi diverted to Vienna

AI190 from Toronto to Delhi diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 from Delhi to Toronto, returning to Delhi."

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers. Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations,” the airline said.

The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling, as tensions escalated sharply following Israel's preemptive strike on Iran.

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike and declared a nationwide emergency in light of the unfolding developments.

Katz warned that "a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future" and said he signed "a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."

He urged people to "obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas," as reported by The Times of Israel.

As sirens wailed across Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet while the IDF confirmed launching an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear programme.

The Israeli Air Force struck dozens of targets across Iran linked to the nuclear programme and other military facilities in an operation dubbed "Nation of Lions."

The IDF emphasised the urgency of the strike, stating that Iran has enough enriched uranium to build several bombs within days, making it necessary to act against this "imminent threat."

The recent sirens that sounded across Israel served as a preemptive warning issued by the IDF ahead of a possible reaction from Iran.