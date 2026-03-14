Iran Army chief vows to avenge attack on IRIS Dena

Major General Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army, condemned the attack on the vessel, one of the country's newest warships, which occurred while it was returning from a military exercise.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka Navy personnel assist Iranian sailors during a rescue operation after responding to a distress call from their vessel, the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, while at sea within Sri Lanka’s maritime search and rescue region, in Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka, on March 4, 2026. Photograph: Sri Lanka Navy/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran's Army chief Amir Hatami warned that the attack on the IRIS Dena warship 'will not go unanswered'.

The vessel was allegedly torpedoed by a US submarine near Galle, Sri Lanka while returning from a military exercise.

Around 87 sailors were killed out of about 180 crew members, while 32 survivors were rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Iran called the incident a 'war crime' and cited violations of Geneva Convention II and United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314.

The Indian Navy assisted rescue efforts by deploying ships and P-8I maritime patrol aircraft in support of Sri Lanka-led operations.

Iran's Army chief has issued a stern warning that the deaths of crew members from the IRIS Dena warship in the Indian Ocean 'will not go unanswered', as reported by Al Jazeera, citing Iran's state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency.

Major General Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army, condemned the attack on the vessel, one of the country's newest warships, which occurred while it was returning from a military exercise.

According to the report, Hatami was quoted by IRNA as saying, "The crew of the Dena destroyer had completed a peaceful mission and were targeted while on their way back to Iran."

He emphasised that the sailors faced the assault 'despite not being engaged in a direct battle'.

Paying tribute to the fallen personnel, Hatami stated, "The name of Dena and the sacrifice of its crew will remain a symbol of courage and dedication in Iran's naval history."

Iran mourns IRIS Dena sailors

He further affirmed Iran's resolve, adding, "The army will defend Iran's maritime borders and strengthen its naval power with even greater determination."

This stance was reinforced on Friday when the Iranian administration released pictures of the coffins of the fallen IRIS Dena sailors.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India stated: 'The pure and honoured bodies of the naval martyrs who lost their lives in the terrorist attack by US forces on the IRIS Dena warship.'

Providing further details on the incident, Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday paid tribute to the sailors killed after the frigate was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka.

Baqaei called the action by the United States a 'war crime' and a violation of international law, underlining that the Iranian people would not forget it.

He noted on X that the Dena had been officially invited by the Indian Navy to participate in a joint naval exercise and a port visit before it was attacked near the coasts of India and Sri Lanka.

US blocked ops to rescue sailors: Iran

The spokesperson claimed that the United States deliberately obstructed rescue operations for the sailors.

He argued that this act constitutes aggression under United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314 and a grave violation of the laws of war, including Geneva Convention II and Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions.

The IRIS Dena sank south of Sri Lanka on March 4 after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle.

Following the incident, the Indian Navy deployed vessels including INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, to assist Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations.

Of the estimated 180 crew members on board the vessel, about 87 sailors were reported dead, while 32 survivors were rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.

5 Key Points

Iran’s Army chief Amir Hatami warned that the attack on the IRIS Dena warship “will not go unanswered.”

The vessel was allegedly **torpedoed by a US submarine near Galle, Sri Lanka while returning from a military exercise.

Around 87 sailors were killed out of about 180 crew members, while 32 survivors were rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Iran called the incident a “war crime” and cited violations of Geneva Convention II and United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314.

The Indian Navy assisted rescue efforts by deploying ships and P-8I maritime patrol aircraft in support of Sri Lanka-led operations.