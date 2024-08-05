News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No political comeback for Sheikh Hasina, says son

No political comeback for Sheikh Hasina, says son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 05, 2024 23:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina will not make a political comeback, her son and former official adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Monday, asserting that she left the country for her own safety on her family's insistence.

IMAGE: People shake hands with army personnel as they celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi ex-PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Hasina, 76, resigned and left the country for London earlier in the day amid mass protests against her government.

In an interview to Newshour on the BBC World Service, Joy said there would be no political comeback for his mother.

 

He said that Hasina had been considering resigning since Sunday and had left the country for her own safety after her family insisted.

Joy said that his mother, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years, was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her", according to the report.

Expressing Hasina's disappointment, he said, “She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power, it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia. She's very disappointed.”

The clashes between protesters demanding Hasina's resignation and the ruling Awami League supporters in different parts of Bangladesh on Sunday erupted days after more than 200 people were killed in violent clashes between police and mostly student protesters. At least 300 people have been killed within a fortnight.

Rejecting accusations that the government had been heavy-handed in dealing with protestors, Joy said, “You've had policemen beaten to death – 13 just yesterday. So what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?”

The protesters demanded an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
5-term PM Sheikh Hasina's dramatic fall!
5-term PM Sheikh Hasina's dramatic fall!
Interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief
Interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief
Why India Is Happy Sheikh Hasina Won
Why India Is Happy Sheikh Hasina Won
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 6, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 6, 2024
India must focus on mind training of athletes: Prakash
India must focus on mind training of athletes: Prakash
Olympics: Vinesh runs into defending champ in opener
Olympics: Vinesh runs into defending champ in opener
Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him
Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him

More like this

Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh

Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh

Hasina has VIP visitor soon after landing: Ajit Doval

Hasina has VIP visitor soon after landing: Ajit Doval

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances