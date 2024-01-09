News
Rediff.com  » News » Install replicas of Ram temple in shops, malls or...: Indore mayor

Install replicas of Ram temple in shops, malls or...: Indore mayor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 09, 2024 12:51 IST
Irked at the non-cooperation from mall and shop owners to install a replica of the Ram temple in Ayodha to mark its inauguration on January 22, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Monday said the public knows how to reply to such people.

IMAGE: A replica of the Ram temple in Ayodha. Photograph: ANI Photo

He had written a letter last month requesting the installation of such replicas at malls, major markets and public places from January 15 to 22.

After the mayor's council meeting on Monday, Bhargava said, "Santa Claus statues and Christmas trees have been installed at many places in the city since December 25. If you have no objection to installing these, then there should be no objection in installing a replica of Ram temple."

 

"If any person shows non-cooperation without any reason in this festivity filled with devotion for Ram, then the people of Indore know how to respond," he told reporters.

The idol consecration of the Ram temple was work towards 'Ram Rajya', he said, adding he did not think anyone would have an objection to it.

