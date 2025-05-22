HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Haryana police forms SIT to probe Prof Mahmudabad case

Haryana police forms SIT to probe Prof Mahmudabad case

Source: PTI
May 22, 2025 19:43 IST

Acting on the Supreme Court's direction, Haryana's Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct investigations in the two first information reports (FIRs) against Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

Photograph: Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad/Facebook

Headed by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Mamta Singh, the SIT will include Superintendent of Police (Karnal) Ganga Ram Punia and Superintendent of Police (STF, Gurugram) Vikrant Bhushan as members.

Singh is also the commissioner of the Sonipat Police.

The Haryana Police arrested Mahmudabad, head of Ashoka University's political science department, on May 18 for his social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Mahmudabad but refused to stay the investigation.

 

"In compliance with the order dated May 21 passed by the Supreme Court, a (SIT) headed by Mamta Singh, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Crime, and Commissioner of Police, Sonipat, and comprising the following members is hereby constituted to conduct investigations in case FIR -- dated May 17," Kapur said in his order constituting the SIT.

The SIT will expeditiously complete the investigation in the 'aforementioned cases and will submit a report under Sections 193 of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), 2023, at the earliest', according to the order.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh directed the Haryana director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an inspector general-rank officer, also including a superintendent-rank woman officer, within 24 hours to investigate the case.

"Having regard to the contents of the two alleged offending posts uploaded on social media, which have led to the registration of two FIRs against the petitioner, we are satisfied that no case for staying the investigation is made out," the bench had said.

The top court had ordered, "However, to holistically understand the complexity of the phraseology employed and for proper appreciation of some of the expressions used in these two online posts, we direct the director general of police, Haryana, to constitute an SIT comprising three directly recruited IPS officers, who do not belong to the states of Haryana or Delhi."

Mahmudabad was arrested after two FIRs were registered against him, alleging his social media posts on Operation Sindoor endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged at Rai police station in Sonipat district.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
