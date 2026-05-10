Rioting Case Filed After Ink Attack On NCP Leader In Pune

A rioting case has been filed in Pune after an NCP leader was attacked with ink for allegedly targeting spiritual figures, sparking political tensions and calls for action.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Police file rioting case against 'kirtankar' Sangram Bhandare and supporters after ink attack on NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande in Pune.

The ink attack occurred after Lawande accused spiritual leaders of being 'infiltrators'.

Sharad Pawar sought strict action and police protection for Lawande after the incident.

Lawande has been vocal against leaders such as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, accusing them of being brought into Maharashtra by the BJP and RSS.

The ink attack was allegedly a 'protest' against Lawande's 'unfounded allegations' towards Hindu spiritual leaders of the 'Warkari movement'.

Police have registered an FIR against 'kirtankar' (devotional preacher) Sangram Bhandare and his supporters on charges of rioting after they threw ink on NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande in Pune, officials said on Sunday.

Following the incident on Saturday, Lawande met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at his residence here on Sunday and said the latter sought strict action in the matter.

A group of individuals, led by Bhandare, poured ink on Lawande in the district on Saturday, accusing him of targeting prominent spiritual leaders.

A viral video of the incident at Mhatobachi Alandi in Haveli tehsil showed Bhandare and his men approaching Lawande to demand an explanation for his "infiltrator" comments.

Political Reactions to the Ink Attack

After meeting Pawar, Lawande told reporters that he had filed a complaint at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

"Yesterday, Sharad Pawar called me and asked me to meet him. I met him today and he understood the entire sequence of events. Sharad Pawar called Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date. Considering the seriousness of the incident, he requested the DGP to provide me with police protection," he said.

"Pawar Saheb also called Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and said that strict action should be taken. Today, Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are having a meeting in Mumbai regarding this issue. Pawar Saheb told me to continue the fight," Lawande added.

Legal Action and Accusations

Based on Lawande's complaint, the police registered an FIR against Bhandare and more than 10 other persons, including his supporters on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials said.

Lawande has recently been vocal against leaders such as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Kali Charan, Pradeep Sharma, and Swami Anand Swaroop, labelling them as "infiltrators" from North India brought into Maharashtra by the BJP and RSS.

Bhandare allegedly warned Lawande of serious consequences if he continued to "mess with" or speak against these spiritual figures.

He said on social media that the ink incident was a "protest" against Lawande's "unfounded allegations" towards Hindu spiritual leaders of the 'Warkari movement'.

Controversy Surrounding the Warkari Tradition

Sharad Pawar, in a magazine article, had expressed concerns that regressive elements had entered the Warkari tradition in recent times and the discourses of some preachers of the sect encouraged religious fanaticism.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had rejected the remarks, saying the article was completely wrong and showed a lack of understanding of the tradition.

The term 'Warkari' is used for devotees of Lord Vitthal of Pandharpur who undertake an annual pilgrimage on foot to the temple town. The tradition goes back several centuries and has inspired great Bhakti poets such as Tukaram and Namdev.