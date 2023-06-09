News
Rediff.com  » News » NCP workers court arrest in protest against BJP leader's tweet on Pawar

NCP workers court arrest in protest against BJP leader's tweet on Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 09, 2023 15:11 IST
Nationalist Congress Party workers on Friday held a protest in Mumbai and courted arrest over Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nilesh Rane's tweet, in which he termed Sharad Pawar as a 'reincarnation' of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said hundreds of party workers courted arrest against Rane's 'defamatory' tweet against the party chief.

 

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Nilesh Rane, former MP and elder son of Union minister Narayan Rane, said, 'Pawar saheb gets worried for the Muslim community when elections are near. Sometimes it seems that Sharad Pawar is the reincarnation of Aurangzeb.'

The NCP workers gathered at Azad Maidan to condemn Rane's tweet.

However, the police took them to the Yellow Gate police station from the protest site, Tapase said in a statement.

"Our workers are emotional about (Pawar) saheb and we will come out on the streets to protect his dignity," he said.

"We knew that the state government will not take any action against Nilesh Rane as they have no morality left. Therefore, we courted arrest by protesting against him," the NCP functionary said.

The 'Mumbai Jail Bharo Andolan' was organised by the NCP's Mumbai unit working president Narendra Rane.

Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto and others were arrested by the police, the statement added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
