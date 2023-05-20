News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, security forces gun down Pak terrorist

Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, security forces gun down Pak terrorist

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 20, 2023 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

The infiltrator was challenged by the troops guarding the Balakote sector in Mendhar sub division when he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border, the officials said.

 

They said the intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings and tried to flee back when troops opened fire, resulting in his death.

The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Jihadis have to be eliminated'
'Jihadis have to be eliminated'
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kupwara
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kupwara
4 heavily-armed terrorists travelling in truck killed
4 heavily-armed terrorists travelling in truck killed
Sittwe Port: India's Move Against China
Sittwe Port: India's Move Against China
KKR Asks: Know These Bengali Lines?
KKR Asks: Know These Bengali Lines?
Modi unveils Mahatma's statue at site of N-attack
Modi unveils Mahatma's statue at site of N-attack
PBKS 'definitely underperformed', says coach Jaffer
PBKS 'definitely underperformed', says coach Jaffer
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Night curfew imposed along IB in J-K's Samba

Night curfew imposed along IB in J-K's Samba

184 terrorists killed in J-K in 2021, intrusion dips

184 terrorists killed in J-K in 2021, intrusion dips

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances