2 terrorists killed in J-K's Kupwara, security forces foil infiltration bid

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Srinagar based defence spokesman, Col Emron Musavi, said that based on a specific intelligence input provided by SSP Kupwara of likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) towards Machil sector, troops were put on a high alert on Monday.

"A well coordinated counter infiltration grid was put in place in this rugged and extremely difficult area. A number of additional ambushes including those of Indian Army and SOG (J-K police's special operations group) Kupwara were placed along the likely routes of infiltration," he said.

The troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights, Col Musavi said.

The defence spokesman said early on Wednesday morning, terrorists were sighted by the troops.

Intense fire fight ensued resulting in elimination of the two terrorists, he said.

Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines and huge quantity of war-like stores, he added.

Further extensive search of the area is under progress, Col Musavi said.

Their identity and group affiliation are being ascertained.

This successful intelligence based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and all agencies. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony of the area, the defence spokesman added.