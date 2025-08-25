HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 1st major contact with Pak since Op Sindoor: India alerts Pak about flood

1st major contact with Pak since Op Sindoor: India alerts Pak about flood

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 25, 2025 14:26 IST

x

India has alerted Pakistan about a potential flood in the Tawi River, a media report said on Monday, even as the Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: A view of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project built on the Chenab River. Photograph: ANI Photo

Citing official sources, The News reported that India has contacted Pakistan to share information about possible flooding.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the development by either India or Pakistan. Usually, such inputs are shared through the Indus Water Commissioner.

 

Citing sources, the paper claimed that India has alerted Pakistan about a possible major flood in the Tawi River in Jammu. The Indian high commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday, it added.

It is the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, the paper said, citing sources.

Pakistani authorities have issued warnings based on the information provided by India, it added.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rains across most parts of the Pakistan until August 30.

The NDMA warning comes as the country reels from earlier monsoon spells from June 26 to August 20, that claimed over 788 lives and 1,018 injuries as of Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
Pak will go to war with India for Indus water: Bilawal
Pak will go to war with India for Indus water: Bilawal
India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty
India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?

webstory image 2

World's 9 Most Valuable Brands In 2025

webstory image 3

10 Most Popular Names For Girls In India

VIDEOS

Huma Qureshi launches her book 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'2:52

Huma Qureshi launches her book 'Zeba: An Accidental...

Devotees Climb Submerged Temple for Aarti in Banswara1:14

Devotees Climb Submerged Temple for Aarti in Banswara

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress0:59

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV