Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many swept away: Fadnavis

Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many swept away: Fadnavis

June 15, 2025 18:20 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that two individuals died while 32 were injured, six of them critically, after the bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Pune district.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after bridge on Indrayani River collapses near Talegoan in Pune, June 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

He said six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away.

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area frequented by picnickers, officials said. They said the area has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days, sending the river in a spate.

 

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families," Fadnavis said on X.

The chief minister further said he had spoken with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar.

He said a search was launched on a war footing as some people were swept away and NDRF has been deployed at the spot.

The relief work has been immediately accelerated, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
