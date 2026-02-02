IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after bomb threat

The police said that a note claiming that there was a bomb in the aircraft was found written on a piece of paper, triggering an alert

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The aircraft was carrying over 200 passengers from Hyderabad to Varanasi.

Security agencies conducted a thorough check of the passengers and the aircraft.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

An IndiGo Airlines aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday following information about a bomb on board, police said.

According to Phulpur-Babatpur police, a note claiming that there was a bomb in the aircraft was found written on a piece of paper, triggering an alert.

The aircraft was carrying over 200 passengers from Hyderabad to Varanasi, police said, adding that upon receiving the information, it made an emergency landing at the Babatpur airport.

Security agencies, including the CISF, bomb disposal squad, fire brigade and police personnel, rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough check of passengers and the aircraft according to standard security protocol, police said.

Airport officials said security agencies are conducting further investigations into the incident.