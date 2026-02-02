HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after bomb threat

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2026 01:14 IST

x

The police said that a note claiming that there was a bomb in the aircraft was found written on a piece of paper, triggering an alert

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The aircraft was carrying over 200 passengers from Hyderabad to Varanasi.
  • Security agencies conducted a thorough check of the passengers and the aircraft.
  • Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

An IndiGo Airlines aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday following information about a bomb on board, police said.

 

According to Phulpur-Babatpur police, a note claiming that there was a bomb in the aircraft was found written on a piece of paper, triggering an alert.

The aircraft was carrying over 200 passengers from Hyderabad to Varanasi, police said, adding that upon receiving the information, it made an emergency landing at the Babatpur airport.

Security agencies, including the CISF, bomb disposal squad, fire brigade and police personnel, rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough check of passengers and the aircraft according to standard security protocol, police said.

Airport officials said security agencies are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane
Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane
Air India crash probe: 'Nothing has been ruled out'
Air India crash probe: 'Nothing has been ruled out'
Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Lucknow
Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Lucknow
Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hyd flight diverted over bomb threat
Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hyd flight diverted over bomb threat
Bomb threat 'non-credible' but...: American Airlines
Bomb threat 'non-credible' but...: American Airlines

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Mouni Roy Steals the Spotlight With Her Stunning Style!0:52

Mouni Roy Steals the Spotlight With Her Stunning Style!

Palak Tiwari's Style Moment You Can't Miss!1:03

Palak Tiwari's Style Moment You Can't Miss!

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms: FM Sitharaman0:51

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms: FM Sitharaman

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO