HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Air India crash probe: 'Nothing has been ruled out'

Air India crash probe: 'Nothing has been ruled out'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2026 23:28 IST

x

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team probing last year's fatal Air India plane crash is examining certain components of the aircraft and assessing various aspects, and 'nothing has been ruled out' in terms of the factors that could have led to the accident that killed 260 people, according to a source.

IMAGE: The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

Key Points

  • AAIB investigation is ongoing in AI171 crash, and no cause has been ruled out yet.
  • Preliminary report found fuel to both engines was cut off seconds after takeoff, leading to cockpit confusion.
  • Pilot-action theory is disputed, with the Supreme Court criticising selective leaks and a pilot's family seeking a fair probe.

All aspects related to technical, operational, organisational and human factors are being looked into, and it is a very complex process. Certain components of the aircraft are also being examined by AAIB, the source told PTI.

The source also said the probe runs on the 'theory of elimination', and the SHELL model approach is followed.

Probe might be leaning towards deliberate pilot action 

SHELL refers to Software, Hardware, Environment, and Liveware, with each element being scrutinised closely before reaching a conclusion on the most probable cause for the crash.

'Nothing has been ruled out' in the investigation so far, the source said.

Queries sent to the AAIB remained unanswered.

According to a report on Friday, the probe might be leaning towards deliberate pilot action as the probable cause for the accident.

In its preliminary report on the crash that was released on July 12 last year, AAIB said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.

The Supreme Court, in September last year, termed as 'unfortunate and irresponsible' the selective publication of a preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash, which outlined lapses on the part of pilots and paved the way for a 'media narrative'.

In August last year, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner, demanded a 'formal investigation' by the central government.

In a letter to the civil aviation secretary and AAIB Director General, 91-year-old Pushkaraj had said that selective leaks about the accident have led to speculation that Sumeet (56) was under tremendous psychological pressure and, therefore, was contemplating committing suicide.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aviation expert says human error caused Air India crash
Aviation expert says human error caused Air India crash
Baramati crash revives memories of Ahmedabad AI 171 tragedy
Baramati crash revives memories of Ahmedabad AI 171 tragedy
What may have caused fuel switch change in doomed AI plane?
What may have caused fuel switch change in doomed AI plane?
AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Plane Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Plane Crash: AAIB

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Nora looks Smokin' Hot!0:56

Nora looks Smokin' Hot!

Russians remember 'real winter' as record snowfall hits Moscow3:22

Russians remember 'real winter' as record snowfall hits...

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan meets Ajit Pawar's wife at her residence0:35

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan meets Ajit Pawar's wife...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO