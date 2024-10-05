News
Home  » News » IndiGo faces system outage, bookings, check-ins affected

IndiGo faces system outage, bookings, check-ins affected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 05, 2024 16:58 IST
Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.

Photograph: IndiGo on Facebook

The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest.

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X.

 

It further said, "We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible."

IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights, including international, per day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
