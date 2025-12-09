HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo cancelled flight due to bad weather when it was sunny!

IndiGo cancelled flight due to bad weather when it was sunny!

By JAYABRATA MUKHERJEE
By JAYABRATA MUKHERJEE
December 09, 2025 11:19 IST

'IndiGo abruptly cancelled our Kolkata-Purnea flight citing bad weather, despite clear conditions and another airline operating the same route, causing severe inconvenience.'

IMAGE: Passengers look at the information display board as many IndiGo flight services stand cancelled. Photograph: ANI Photo

I had to travel from Bangalore (4.30 am) to Purnea via Kolkata on November 25.

On reaching Kolkata and waiting for 3 hours we were waiting at the boarding gate as the status was still showing “Security check”. But suddenly 20 mins before ETD, which was 10.05 am, we were told that flight was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

 

Though it was completely FALSE since it was sunny in Purnea. We were in complete panic as we had important works and places to go. Ladies were travelling alone.

Pathetic management by Indigo since they didn’t show transparency and strangely after 1.5 hours another flight of Star Airlines went to that same destination without any issue.

Further, IndiGo is not offering full refund because my booking of 8th Dec had to be cancelled due to the ongoing situation and they deducted INR 498 as convenience fee.

Jayabrata Mukherjee was booked to travel from Bengaluru to Purnea via Kolkata on November 25.

Stranded at an airport because of flight delays/cancellations? Do tell us your travel story; mail us at newsdesk@rediff.co.in with your name, where you were traveling to, and what happened to your flight.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

JAYABRATA MUKHERJEE
