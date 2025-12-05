HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo cancels all departure flights from Delhi till midnight

IndiGo cancels all departure flights from Delhi till midnight

December 05, 2025 12:41 IST

IndiGo on Friday cancelled all its departing domestic flights from the Delhi airport till midnight as the airline continues to grapple with significant operational disruptions.

Photograph: Hemant Waje/Rediff.com

Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations of all other carriers remain as scheduled.

"IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours)," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

 

DIAL also said its dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.

