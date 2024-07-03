News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's Twitter rival Koo shuts down

India's Twitter rival Koo shuts down

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 03, 2024 15:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Social media platform Koo, which had pitched itself as a rival and viable alternate to Twitter (now X), is shutting down with co-founders on Wednesday penning a heartfelt note about tough decisions and little yellow bird bidding "final goodbye".

In a post on LinkedIn, co-founders Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka announced that the platform will be discontinuing its services to the public, as talks for a partnership with multiple larger internet companies, conglomerates and media houses did not yield the desired outcomes.

"We explored partnership with multiple larger internet companies, conglomerates and media houses but these talks didn't yield the outcome we wanted," the note said.

The duo said that although they would have liked to keep the app running, "the cost of technology services to keep social media app running is high and we've had to take this tough decision".

 

Koo at its peak grossed about 2.1 million daily active users, about 10 million monthly active users, and over 9,000 VIPs that included some of the most prominent personalities from various fields.

"We were just months away from beating Twitter in India in 2022 and could have doubled down on that short term goal with capital behind us," they said.

A funding winter, however hit the company at its peak, hurting plans and forcing the platform to "tone down" its growth trajectory.

"Unfortunately for us, the mood of the market and the funding winter got better of us," the note mentioned as the founders signed off saying, "the little yellow bird says its final goodbye" in a reference to Koo's yellow bird logo.

It may be recalled that Koo's popularity in India peaked around 2021 amid the Indian government's spat with Twitter (now X) and growing calls for expanding the ecosystem of homegrown digital platforms.

At its peak, Koo experienced heady growth in user metrics as union ministers and government departments at that time endorsed the homegrown microblogging platform.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Twitter suspends Koo's handle, founder slams Musk
Twitter suspends Koo's handle, founder slams Musk
Do you use Koo app? Please be careful!
Do you use Koo app? Please be careful!
Techies Doubtful About Joining Twitter
Techies Doubtful About Joining Twitter
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM
Factors why India's services sector growth rose in Jun
Factors why India's services sector growth rose in Jun
Budget: MSMEs bat for Rs 5,000 crore export booster
Budget: MSMEs bat for Rs 5,000 crore export booster
Police can detain person who resists...: New law
Police can detain person who resists...: New law
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Koo lays off 30% of its workforce in a year

Koo lays off 30% of its workforce in a year

Koo won't charge money for verification: CEO

Koo won't charge money for verification: CEO

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances