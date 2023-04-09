News
India's tiger population stands at 3,167, reveals latest census

India's tiger population stands at 3,167, reveals latest census

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 09, 2023 15:17 IST
India's tiger population rose by 200 in the past four years to reach 3,167 in 2022, the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru on Sunday revealed.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve, April 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the data, the tiger population was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

 

At the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger', the Prime Minister also launched the 'International Big Cat Alliance' and released a booklet Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

The prime minister said that protection of wildlife was a universal issue, adding that IBCA was India's endeavour for the protection and conservation of big cats.

“Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago. We brought this magnificent big cat to India from Namibia and South Africa. This is the first successful transcontinental translocation of the big cat,” Modi said.

For wildlife to thrive, it is important for ecosystems to thrive, Modi said adding that this has been happening in India.

“India is a country where protecting nature is part of culture… We do not believe in conflict between ecology and economy, but give importance to coexistence between the two,” he noted.

In July 2019, the Prime Minister had called for an 'Alliance of Global Leaders' to "obliterate demand" and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

India launched the IBCA with to bring focus to protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah -- with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.

India launched 'Project Tiger' on April 1, 1973 to promote tiger conservation. Initially, it covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km.

At present, there are 53 tiger reserves spanning more than 75,000 sq km (approximately 2.4 per cent of the country's geographical area).

The Prime Minister spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve where he went on a jeep safari and got a glimpse of the wildlife, natural beauty and biodiversity.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
