India's second Moon mission to be launched in July

May 02, 2019 13:32 IST

The mission was delayed because of the changes in design that had to be made for a proper and smooth landing on the lunar surface.

T E Narasimhan reports.

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday that the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second Moon mission, would be scheduled during July 9 to July 16, 2019.

The organisation, in an announcement, said that Moon landing was expected to take place on September 6, 2019.

The mission has three modules -- Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan).

"All the modules are getting ready for Chandrayaan-2 launch during the window from July 09 to July 16, 2019, with an expected Moon landing on September 06, 2019," said the ISRO.

The Orbiter and Lander modules will be interfaced mechanically, stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside ISRO's largest launch vehicle - GSLV MK-III.

The Rover is housed inside the Lander and after launch into earth bound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module.

The Lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft land at the predetermined site close to lunar South Pole.

Further, the Rover will roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments.

While the mission was expected to be launched in the last part of 2018 and later in January, this year, it was delayed because of the changes in design that had to be made for a proper and smooth landing on the lunar surface.

It has also been reported that the mission's weight has been increased to ensure a smooth landing.

Chandrayaan-1, India's first Moon mission, was launched successfully on October 22, 2008, from Isro's launch facility in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.