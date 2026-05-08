India's new weapons system can convert warheads into precision missiles

India's successful flight trial of the indigenously developed TARA glide weapon system marks a significant leap in converting unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons, bolstering its defence capabilities.

IMAGE: The m aiden flight-trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation ( TARA ) . Photograph: Courtesy, DRDO_India/X

Key Points India successfully tested the TARA glide weapon system off the coast of Odisha.

TARA is India's first indigenous glide weapon system designed to convert unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons.

The weapon system was developed by DRDO and the Indian Air Force to enhance the accuracy of low-cost weapons.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the test as a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities.

India has successfully carried out the maiden flight-trial of an indigenously developed glide weapon system off the coast of Odisha.

Key Features of India's TARA Weapon System

The Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) system, developed to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons, was tested on Thursday, according to the defence ministry.

"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the maiden flight-trial of TARA weapon off the coast of Odisha," it said.

It said TARA is India's first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons.

Development and Capabilities

The weapon system has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad along with other DRDO laboratories to enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon to neutralise ground-based targets, the ministry said in a statement.

It is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems, it added.

Defence Minister's Commendation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force and the industry partners involved in the project for the maiden flight-trial of the weapon system.

He described it as a significant development in advancing India's indigenous defence capabilities.