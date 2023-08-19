News
Rediff.com  » News » India's first long-range revolver 'Prabal' launched

India's first long-range revolver 'Prabal' launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 19, 2023 10:21 IST
The country's first long-range side swing revolver 'Prabal' with "twice the range of other revolvers" was launched on Friday for civilians and arms dealers.

Manufactured by the state-owned enterprise Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL) based in Kanpur, the Prabal revolver boasts of a firing range of up to 50 metres, officiating director Rajiv Sharma said.

Sharma said the .32 bore revolver is capable of accurately hitting targets up to 50 metres away.

 

"This range is more than double that of other revolvers currently in production, establishing Prabal as a frontrunner in the field of long-range handguns," he added.

"The feature that sets Prabal apart from its counterparts is the incorporation of a side swing out cylinder. This innovative design element eliminates the need to fold the firearm for cartridge insertion, simplifying the reloading process and enhancing user convenience," he said.

Sharma said the single and double action 'Prabal' revolver weighs 675 grams (excluding cartridges). It has a chrome platted barrel length of 76 mm, and an overall length of 187.7 mm, he said.

