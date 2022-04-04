News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 1000 after 715 days

India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 1000 after 715 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 04, 2022 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days even as the virus tally rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker gives a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 to a worker at salt pan in Surendranagar district in Gujarat. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The number of active cases is the lowest in 714 days, the data showed.

Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India recorded COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 18, 2020 when 991 cases were reported.

 

A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the health ministry.

A total of 79.10 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far, including 3,14,823 in the last 24 hours.

The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,358 deaths linked to coronavirus have so far been reported in the country. This includes 1,47,789 from Maharashtra, 68,074 from Kerala, 40,054 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,153 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,199 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
WHO Numbers May Raise India's Covid Deaths
WHO Numbers May Raise India's Covid Deaths
Booster dose needed to fight against Omicron: Study
Booster dose needed to fight against Omicron: Study
Covid 3rd wave is over, no chance of 4th wave: Expert
Covid 3rd wave is over, no chance of 4th wave: Expert
Now, Bombs In Bogtui
Now, Bombs In Bogtui
Jadeja not feeling pressure despite winless IPL run
Jadeja not feeling pressure despite winless IPL run
Our musicians wear body armour: Zelenskyy @Grammys
Our musicians wear body armour: Zelenskyy @Grammys
Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?
Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

More transmissible Covid variant found in UK: WHO

More transmissible Covid variant found in UK: WHO

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances