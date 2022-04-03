News
WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 03, 2022 13:00 IST
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed it has suspended the supply of Covaxin, produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, through United Nations procurement agencies and recommending to countries that received the anti-Covid vaccine to take actions as appropriate.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A statement issued by the WHO on Saturday said the suspension is in response to the outcomes of its post EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection held between March 14-22, 2022 and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, the WHO said.

The risk assessment to date does not indicate change in the risk-benefit ratio. The data, available to WHO, indicate the vaccine is effective and no safety concern exists, the WHO said.

 

Company officials could not be reached immediately for a response.

Bharat Biotech on April 1 announced the temporary slowing down of production of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand.

During the recent WHO inspection, Bharat Biotech agreed with the former's team on the scope of the planned improvement activities and indicated that they will be executed as soon as possible.

The company has committed to comply by addressing the GMP deficiencies and is developing a corrective and preventive action plan, for submission to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and WHO.

In the interim and as a precautionary measure, the company has indicated its commitment to suspend its production of Covaxin for export, the WHO said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
