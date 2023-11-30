News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's Anju returns from Pakistan to meet family

India's Anju returns from Pakistan to meet family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 30, 2023 08:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anju, an Indian mother of two children who travelled to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, returned to India through the Wagah-Attari border on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Anju arrives at Delhi airport. Photograph: ANI on X

Anju alias Fatima, 34, had travelled to a remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah, leaving her children in India.

Her 29-year-old Pakistani husband accompanied her up to the Wagah border.

 

On reaching India, she was not allowed to interact with the media and straightway went to the airport to catch a flight to Delhi.

At the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport in Amritsar, Anju was spotted wearing a burqa.

She told the media there, "I am here in India to meet my Indian family. I came back to India of my own volition...."

Anju had travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border in July with a visa, converted to Islam, changed her name to Fatima after getting married to Nasrullah, whom she had befriended on Facebook four years ago.

Anju's Indian husband Arvind had said that she left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan.

Anju, along with her Indian husband, used to live in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan.

She hails from Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Bhiwadi's Additional Superintendent of Police Dilip Saini said they had no information about the return of Anju.

Police sources said that Arvind no longer resides in Bhiwadi and has relocated to somewhere with their children.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Anju from India becomes Fatima, weds her Pak FB friend
Anju from India becomes Fatima, weds her Pak FB friend
Anju who married Pak FB friend gifted land, money
Anju who married Pak FB friend gifted land, money
She's dead for us: Dad on Anju's marriage to Pak pal
She's dead for us: Dad on Anju's marriage to Pak pal
Will Stokes Be Fit For India Series?
Will Stokes Be Fit For India Series?
'There was no doubt Vicky will deliver'
'There was no doubt Vicky will deliver'
The 2023 Telangana Election Sentimeter
The 2023 Telangana Election Sentimeter
Take The Bollywood Quiz NOW!
Take The Bollywood Quiz NOW!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Anju, who went to Pak to marry friend, to return home

Anju, who went to Pak to marry friend, to return home

Indian woman who married Pak FB friend, to return home

Indian woman who married Pak FB friend, to return home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances