News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's active Covid cases decline to 84,931

India's active Covid cases decline to 84,931

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 29, 2022 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 7,591 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,15,723, while the active cases declined to 84,931, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: Women wearing masks visit a market in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,27,799 with 30 new fatalities. Besides 15 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.69 per cent, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,02,993, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 211.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 30 new fatalities include five each from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, three each from Mizoram and West Bengal, two from Kerala and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Manipur, Haryana, Gujarat and Goa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Doctors advise caution as Covid positivity rate rises
Doctors advise caution as Covid positivity rate rises
Twin Towers Gone In Just 12 Seconds!
Twin Towers Gone In Just 12 Seconds!
'I want to be famous like Neha Kakkar'
'I want to be famous like Neha Kakkar'
Hardik, All The Way
Hardik, All The Way
PIX: Real Madrid, Barcelona win; PSG held
PIX: Real Madrid, Barcelona win; PSG held
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We can't expect the virus to disappear'

'We can't expect the virus to disappear'

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances