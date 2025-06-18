Indians in Israel directed to land exits as airspace remains closed

With the national emergency in Israel still in place and the airspace closed, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday asked for those Indians looking to leave the country to look at availing land border crossing options.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at an impact site after missiles were launched from Iran to Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

In an updated advisory, the embassy has asked Indian citizens staying in Israel to register with the mission.

All Indians in Israel are safe and the embassy is constantly monitoring the situation and the safety of its nationals, setting up a 24X7 helpline, and by maintaining contact with members of the community, the advisory said.

All Indian nationals intending to exit Israel may like to avail of the land border crossing options. Such travellers are advised to verify the operational timings, obtain appropriate visas and fees applicable at these border crossings at https://www.iaa.gov.il/en/, the mission said in the fresh advisory.

Those looking to leave via Jordan can apply for eVisa on the website of their Interior ministry (https://moi.gov.jo/EN/Pages/Visa_E_Applications, the advisory said.

Similarly, to leave through Egypt, they can apply for eVisa on the portal: https://visa2egyot.gov.eg, it said.

The mission also cautioned them to go through How to Apply, FAQ and disclaimer sections for further information.

For those continuing to stay in Israel, the Indian mission advised them to register with the embassy at https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg

Earlier on Sunday, the mission said that the safety and security of Indian nationals is paramount, asking its citizens to stay vigilant and strictly adhere to safety advisories/protocols issued by the Israeli Home Front Command (https://www.oref.org.il/eng).

It also told its nationals to restrict movement and avoid unnecessary travel within Israel.

The embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups, the mission said.

The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is in regular touch with the Israeli authorities, it had added.

The mission also stressed that the round-the-clock helpline established by it is functional for any assistance regarding the present situation and listed contact numbers (+972547520711 and +972543278392) and email (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in) to reach out to in times of need.

The region is plunged into war after Israel launched attacks on Iran on June 13, killing key military leaders, and Iran launched retaliatory attacks.