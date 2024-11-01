News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Indian Army begins patrolling in Ladakh's Demchok

Indian Army begins patrolling in Ladakh's Demchok

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: November 01, 2024 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Army began patrolling at Demchok on Friday, days after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh, Army sources said.

IMAGE: Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC at Demchok, in Leh on January 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Patrolling at Depsang is expected to resume shortly, they said.

Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points, Army sources had said on Wednesday.

 

Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both the countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points, bringing a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian ties.

Patrolling has begun at Demchok, an Army source said.

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'India-China Ties Will Be Deeply Strained'
'India-China Ties Will Be Deeply Strained'
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: Tim Cook
Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: Tim Cook
Singham Again Review
Singham Again Review
Nushrratt, Rashmika... Are Diwali-Ready
Nushrratt, Rashmika... Are Diwali-Ready
PIX: Jadeja's spin magic wrecks NZ's top order
PIX: Jadeja's spin magic wrecks NZ's top order
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
India, China complete troop disengagement
India, China complete troop disengagement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances