Indian team in Kabul on first visit since Taliban takeover

India has sent a team to Kabul to oversee the delivery of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and hold discussions with the Taliban over the aid provided by New Delhi.

IMAGE: The 50-truck consignment of humanitarian aid comprising 50,000 tonnes of wheat sent by India to Afghanistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

"A team led by joint secretary (PAI), ministry of external affairs, is currently on a visit to Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," stated an MEA press release.

This is the first such visit by the Indian government to Kabul since the Taliban's takeover.

India's development and humanitarian assistance have received widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of Afghan society.

In this connection, the Indian team will meet senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

During the visit, the team will meet representatives of the international organisations involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance. In addition, it is expected to visit various places where Indian programs and projects are being implemented.

In response to the humanitarian needs, India decided to extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

"In this endeavor, we have already dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MT of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing. These consignments were handed over to the India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul and UN specialised agencies including WHO and WFP," the MEA statement further said.

India is also in the process of shipping more medical assistance and foodgrains to Afghanistan.

"In continuation with our developmental partnership with Afghan brethren, we have gifted one million doses of India-made COVAXIN to Iran to administer to Afghan refugees in Iran. We have also assisted Unicef by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tons of essential medicines," it added.

The MEA said that India has historical and civilisational ties with the Afghan people and these longstanding linkages will continue to guide India's approach.