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Home  » News » Indian Student In Canada Found Dead; Murder Investigation Launched

Indian Student In Canada Found Dead; Murder Investigation Launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 19:59 IST

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A 23-year-old Indian student was tragically found dead in Canada, prompting a murder investigation and leaving the community in mourning.

Key Points

  • Vidhi Megha, a 23-year-old Indian student, was found dead in Niagara Region, Canada.
  • Police have launched a second-degree murder investigation into the death.
  • Joshua St. Omer, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder.
  • The Indian Consulate in Toronto is providing support to the student's family.

A 23-year-old woman from India, who came to Canada on a student visa, was found dead earlier this month inside a home in Niagara Region.

Consulate Support For Bereaved Family

The Indian Consulate in Toronto said in a social media post that it was "deeply saddened" to learn about the death of Indian international student Vidhi Megha in St Catherine, Niagara.

 

"We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and solidarity on this tragic loss. The Consulate is in touch with the family members in India and Canada and also the funeral home and is providing all support and assistance to the family, including for transportation of the mortal remains to India," the consulate said.

Murder Investigation Underway

According to CTV News, officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Lake Street in Niagara Region on May 15 to reports of two people without vital signs.

They discovered 23-year-old Vidhi Megha dead inside a residence. Police have not released a cause of death, according to the report.

Previously, investigators confirmed that 40-year-old Joshua St. Omer of St. Catharines has been charged with second-degree murder regarding the incident, CTV News reported.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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