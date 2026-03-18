Three India-Origin Persons Killed in Canada Amidst Hate Crime Fears

The recent deaths of three India-origin individuals in Canada, under suspicious circumstances, have ignited fears of racially motivated hate crimes and prompted investigations by Canadian authorities.

Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters

Key Points Three India-origin individuals died in Canada within a week due to homicide and a group clash, sparking concerns about racial hate crimes.

Investigations are underway by the RCMP into the deaths of Birinder Singh, Davinder Singh, and Gurkirat Singh Manocha in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

Friends of one victim suspect a hate crime due to rising animosity towards South Asians in the community.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has liberalised the procedure for transporting cremated remains to India to ease the process for grieving families.

The death of Gurkirat Singh Manocha highlights the vulnerabilities faced by international students in smaller Canadian communities.

Three India-origin persons were killed in Canada during the last seven days -- two cases of homicide, while one died in a group clash -- even as their friends worry they were the target of a racial hate crime, according to media reports.

Edmonton resident Birinder Singh, 22, was shot and killed while driving on a highway south of Leduc on March 14; while on March 13, Davinder Singh, 31, died during a workplace shooting at North Battleford, Saskatchewan, and Gurkirat Singh Manocha, 25, became a victim of an "altercation" outside Fort St John the same day.

"We just heard a gunshot, and within a minute, everything happened, everything has changed," Birinder's friend, who was in the car with him and another friend, was quoted as saying by Global News on Tuesday.

They were headed to the mountains via the QEII on Saturday afternoon, and were just a few minutes south of Leduc, when a pickup truck pulled up beside their Honda Civic. They were on Highway 2 south of Leduc, 35-odd kilometres from Edmonton in Alberta province.

Birinder's friends said they had never seen the people in the truck before, and in the absence of any explanation, they wonder if race could be the motivation, the channel reported.

The friends worry they were the target of a hate crime, explaining that animosity towards South Asians has been a topic of discussion in the community, it added.

"Through an investigation, police learned that a weapon had been discharged toward the Civic, resulting in the driver's death. The major crimes unit is now handling the investigation and trying to determine a motive," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) was quoted as saying by the Edmonton City News portal on Monday.

Gurkirat Singh Manocha's Death in British Columbia

In the second case, in Canada's British Columbia, student Gurkirat Singh Manocha, who had relocated to Fort St John to pursue a business management degree, was fatally injured during an altercation at the Charlie Lake boat ramp around 11:10 pm on Friday, BC Wire news portal said on Monday.

RCMP officers arrived to find him critically wounded, and despite emergency interventions, he could not be saved, it added.

Gurkirat had relocated from Ujjain in India to study at Fort St John College.

The North District Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to determine exactly what happened that night, the BC Wire said.

It added that the RCMP has not released details about the other people involved in the altercation or disclosed whether charges might be laid.

The death underscores the vulnerabilities faced by students who leave their home countries to study in smaller, more isolated Canadian communities, the portal pointed out.

Davinder Singh's Death in Saskatchewan

In the third case, CTV News said that Davinder Singh was driving for Crown Cab on March 13 when he responded to a call at the Hitching Post Motel.

"Singh had no way of knowing when he accepted that fare that it would be his last. Later, just before 8 am, the RCMP were called to the motel with a report of an injured man. Singh was found unresponsive in the parking lot and declared dead at the scene by paramedics," CTV News said.

SaskToday news portal quoted the RCMP as saying that their investigation indicated that one of the two accused allegedly assaulted and pointed a firearm at another individual in the business, and together they allegedly confined that individual to a room at the business.

The victim was later transported to the hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening, RCMP said.

Two 19-year-old men, Kojac Adams and Garren Baptiste, have since been charged in connection with his death, the news portal said. The accused both made their first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday, where they were remanded in custody until March 30, CTV News said.

The owner of Crown Cab, Haris Korath, told CTV News that after closing for the weekend, the cab company has opted to donate all of its earnings from their first day back in business to Singh's family.

Korath said many drivers are feeling scared, and some have left their jobs following Friday's events.

SaskToday news portal said Singh was married and originally from Moga in Punjab, India. The news portal said he had been living in Canada for the last four or five years.

Consulate General of India Eases Cremation Remains Transport

Meanwhile, India's Consulate General in Toronto said on Friday that the procedure for transportation of cremated remains (ashes) of Indian-origin persons has now been liberalised to ease the process for families during difficult times.

"Any of the documents, viz Death Certificate OR Statement of Death OR Form 16 (for Ontario residents) OR a Burial Permit shall henceforth be recognised as valid document for transportation of cremated remains (ashes) to India," the CGI Toronto said in a post on X.

"The rest of the procedure remains the same. Previously, only a Death Certificate was accepted for transportation of cremated remains. Recognising that obtaining this document can be time-consuming for families during an already difficult time, the documents' acceptance has been expanded," it added.