Doesn't The Vindhyagiri Look Awesome?

Doesn't The Vindhyagiri Look Awesome?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 18, 2023 13:06 IST
INS Vindhyagiri was launched by President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of India's armed forces, in Kolkata on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

INS Vindhyagiri, built at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited in Kolkata, is the Indian Navy's sixth advanced stealth frigate under its Project 17 Alpha programme.

Project 17 A ships are guided missile frigates, each 149 metres long, with the displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots.

These war machines are capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions -- air, surface and sub-surface.

 

IMAGE: The first glimpse of the INS Vindhyagiri. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Another view of the INS Vindhyagiri.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu applies tilak to the the INS Vindhyagiri before the launch.

 

IMAGE: The INS Vindhyagiri takes centre-stage.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others at the launch ceremony.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu with Admiral Hari Kumar. Governor Bose and Mamatadi at the launch ceremony.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
