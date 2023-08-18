Doesn't The Vindhyagiri Look Awesome?

INS Vindhyagiri was launched by President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of India's armed forces, in Kolkata on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
INS Vindhyagiri, built at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited in Kolkata, is the Indian Navy's sixth advanced stealth frigate under its Project 17 Alpha programme.
Project 17 A ships are guided missile frigates, each 149 metres long, with the displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots.
These war machines are capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions -- air, surface and sub-surface.
