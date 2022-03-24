News
Rediff.com  » News » More Lankan nationals fleeing crisis-hit island nation reach India

More Lankan nationals fleeing crisis-hit island nation reach India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 24, 2022 00:26 IST
Fleeing from the economic crisis gripping their island nation, Sri Lankans have entered India in droves through the sea route, officials here said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Indian Coast Guard apprehended 6 Sri Lankan nationals including 3 children from the fourth island near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, March 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A group of 10 people, including women and children, arrived after getting stranded at fourth island here but were rescued and brought to the shore by the Indian Coast Guard.

 

Earlier, six fleeing Lankan nationals entered Tamil Nadu.

They left the country that is facing a crisis so tough to handle that India extended a helping hand.

The group of 10 has since been lodged in a police station in Rameswaram.

One of the women in the group said that while Covid-19 hit the economy, the present crisis has dealt a body blow.

Living in Lanka has become difficult in the wake of skyrocketing price of essential commodities, she said.

"It will not be possible to live there any longer," she said.

With reports claiming the price of essential commodities hit the roof, there is an acute shortage of petroleum products.

Last week, India announced a US $ 1-billion line of credit to the island nation to deal with the crisis after having extended $ 500-million earlier.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
