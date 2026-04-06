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Home  » News » More than 1,700 Indians return home from Iran via Armenia, Azerbaijan

More than 1,700 Indians return home from Iran via Armenia, Azerbaijan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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April 06, 2026 21:56 IST

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Amidst the West Asia conflict, India successfully evacuated over 1,700 Indian nationals from Iran, providing safe passage through Armenia and Azerbaijan.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • The Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian citizens.
  • Evacuated individuals include 895 Indian students and 345 Indian fishermen employed by Iranian companies.
  • The Indian fishermen flew back to India from Armenia on March 4th.

Over 1,700 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago, the ministry of external affairs said on Monday.

"Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals to exit Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

 

The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Jaiswal said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen.

"The Indian fishermen were employed by various companies in Iran and they flew home from Armenia on March 4," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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