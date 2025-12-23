HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Massive protest outside B'desh embassy in Delhi over Hindu man's lynching

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 23, 2025 13:07 IST

Hundreds of activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal descended on the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday in protest against communalism in the neighbouring country, sending into chaos the high security area as they rushed to the barricades.

IMAGE: Hundreds of activists from the VHP and the Bajrang Dal protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. Photographs: ANI video grab

Earlier in the day, security was beefed up outside the embassy ahead of the protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal over the lynching of a Hindu man in the neighbouring country.

The area had been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.

Police struggled to keep the demonstrators at bay as they tried to climb over barricades and denounced the Bangladesh government with slogans and raised banners and placards in denunciation.

A placard read: "Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for)."

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
