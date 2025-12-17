HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 17, 2025 14:48 IST

India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

IMAGE: Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party attend a rally, days after the resignation of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, on August 7, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs also said that India "completely rejects the false narrative" sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," it said shortly after summoning Hamidullah.

 

The MEA, however, did not elaborate on the incidents.

"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," the MEA said.

It said the envoy was apprised of India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

"His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka," it said.

The MEA said New Delhi is in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh.

"India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives," it said.

"We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
