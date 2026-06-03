Indian And Afghan Envoys Discuss Bilateral Ties

Indian envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami recently engaged with Afghanistan's ambassador Mawlawi Asadullah in Beijing to foster stronger bilateral ties and explore avenues for mutual cooperation.

Key Points Indian envoy to China, Vikram Doraiswami, held a meeting with Afghanistan's ambassador Mawlawi Asadullah in Beijing.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation between India and Afghanistan.

Both envoys exchanged views on the historical and civilisational connections shared by the peoples of the two countries.

Indian envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami on Wednesday met Afghanistan's ambassador Mawlawi Asadullah and discussed the bilateral ties.

The two envoys exchanged views on the historical and civilisational ties between the peoples of the two countries and welcomed continued efforts to strengthen and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, took over his posting last month and has been interacting with fellow envoys of other countries.