Vikram Doraiswami appointed as India's ambassador to China

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed as India's new ambassador to China, tasked with improving strained relations following a prolonged border standoff.

IMAGE: Vikram Doraiswam is currently serving as Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Photograph: @HCI_London/X

Key Points Vikram Doraiswami, a seasoned diplomat, has been appointed as India's new ambassador to China.

Doraiswami's appointment signals India's intent to rebuild strained bilateral relations with China after a border standoff.

The new ambassador is a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, bringing significant experience to the role.

Doraiswami succeeds Pradeep Kumar Rawat as India's ambassador to China.

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami was on Thursday appointed as India's new ambassador to China.

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

India's decision to send the senior diplomat to Beijing comes amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the more than four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Doraiswami will succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing Doraiswami's new appointment.