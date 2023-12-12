Indian Climate Activist Protests At COP28

Licypriya Kangujam, a young climate activist from India, stole the show with her dramatic protest at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai on Monday, December 11, 2023.

IMAGE: Licypriya Kangujam -- who has been a climate activist since she was a child -- holds a banner at COP28.

All photographs: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

IMAGE: Security interrupt Licypriya's protest.

IMAGE: Security personnel escort Licypriya out of the room, here and beow.

