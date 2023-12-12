News
Rediff.com  » News » Indian Climate Activist Protests At COP28

Indian Climate Activist Protests At COP28

By REDIFF NEWS
December 12, 2023 13:05 IST
Licypriya Kangujam, a young climate activist from India, stole the show with her dramatic protest at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai on Monday, December 11, 2023.

IMAGE: Licypriya Kangujam -- who has been a climate activist since she was a child -- holds a banner at COP28.
You can read more about her in the links below. All photographs: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
 

 

IMAGE: Security interrupt Licypriya's protest.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel escort Licypriya out of the room, here and beow.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

