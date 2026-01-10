Delhi Braces For Heavy Calendar In 2026

Among major engagements in 2026 is the visit of the European Union leadership, the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

IMAGE: A view of India Gate in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

After a relatively quiet electoral year in 2025, New Delhi is bracing for a far heavier political and diplomatic calendar in 2026, with multiple assembly elections, key Rajya Sabha contests and an active schedule of foreign engagements.

2025 saw just two ssembly polls -- in Delhi (February) and in Bihar (November). The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Delhi after 27 years and emerged, for the first time, as the single largest party in Bihar.

The challenge sharpens in 2026, with assembly elections due by April-May in one Union Territory and four states -- Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. Of these, the BJP currently heads a government only in Assam.

Equally significant for the ruling party will be the biennial elections to 72 of the Rajya Sabha's 245 seats.

The BJP will seek to improve on its current tally of 103 members, aided by its assembly performances in Maharashtra and Bihar.

Polls in the neighbourhood

New Delhi is closely tracking political churn in the neighbourhood, particularly in Bangladesh and Nepal, where incumbent governments were ousted in 2025.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold general elections on February 12, followed by Nepal on March 5.

Multi-phased elections in Myanmar -- the first since the 2021 military coup -- began on Sunday and will continue into January.

Several international organisations have described the Myanmar polls as a 'sham'.

International relations

India will also watch the US midterm polls later this year, even as both the White House and the National Democratic Alliance government in India seek to resolve the impasse over the bilateral trade pact.

A breakthrough could revive plans for India to host the Quad Summit, which had been scheduled for 2025.

Among major engagements in 2026 is the visit of the European Union leadership, which will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

The India-EU FTA could likely be signed during the visit.

India will also host the AI Impact Summit in February, expected to be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron among other global leaders.

Key foreign visits lined up

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to visit India with a large business delegation, a trip seen as important as New Delhi seeks to diversify exports amid punitive US tariffs.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also slated to visit, with trade and industrial cooperation expected to feature prominently.

A visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which could not take place in 2025, is also under discussion.

Nordic countries have conveyed their interest in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the India-Nordic Summit, postponed last year due to Operation Sindoor.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff