Home  » News » India withdraws families of officials in Bangladesh

India withdraws families of officials in Bangladesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 21, 2026 01:03 IST

India on Tuesday decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh in view of the security scenario in that country.

IMAGE: AAP workers stage a protest against atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Delhi's move comes weeks before parliamentary elections are to be held in Bangladesh.

Given the security situation, as a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of our officials in high commission and posts to return to India, official sources said.

 

The mission and all posts in Bangladesh continue to remain open and operational, they said.

Apart from the high commission in Dhaka, India has diplomatic posts in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet.

It is not immediately known when the families of the diplomats and other officials will return to India.

It is learnt that India has decided to make Bangladesh a 'non-family' destination for Indian diplomats and officials in view of safety concerns following increasing activities of extremist elements in that country.

In the neighbourhood, Pakistan is also a 'non-family' destination for Indian diplomats and officials.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August, 2024.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

