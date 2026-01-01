HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hindu businessman attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire

Hindu businessman attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 01, 2026 22:42 IST

A Hindu businessman has been brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Bangladesh, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Activists from various Hindu groups protest against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, near Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, on December 23, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, was assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya in Shariatpur district on Wednesday night while returning home after closing his shop, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported, quoting police.

He was later shifted to Dhaka for advanced treatment as his condition deteriorated.

 

Das, who runs a medicine shop and mobile banking business, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the attackers intercepted the vehicle and allegedly beat him up, hacked him with sharp weapons and then poured petrol on his head before setting him on fire, the report said.

In a bid to save himself, Das jumped into a roadside pond, prompting locals to raise an alarm.

The attackers fled the scene, police said, adding that he was rescued by locals and taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, before being referred to Dhaka due to the severity of his injuries.

Nazrul Islam, a doctor at the emergency department of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, said Das suffered multiple injuries across his body, including a serious wound to his abdomen, along with burn injuries on his face, head and hands.

His wife, Seema Das, said the family could not understand why he was targeted. She claimed that his husband recognised two of the attackers, which is why they tried to kill him.

Damudya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Rabiul Haque said two men, identified as Rabbi and Sohag, have been named in the case.

 "Efforts are underway to arrest them and identify others involved in the attack," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
