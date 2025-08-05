'Whatever Trump Says, India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'

'America is adopting the typical 'my way or the highway'/'Either you are with us or against us' stance.'

'This is a policy India is not going to accept.'

Kindly note the image of the Russian oil tanker Pegas has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Yoruk Isik/Reuters

India gave a strong, dignified and mature response to US President Donald John Trump's threat to substantially raise tariff paid by India for buying oil from Russia.

President's Trump new threat came six days after the US imposed a 25% tariff plus penalty on India on July 30.

In its response Monday, August 4, 2025, night, the ministry of external affairs rejected the unjustified and unreasonable charge and termed it as double standards.

'Where the US is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals,' the MEA added.

'In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,' the MEA said.

Sharing his thoughts on Trump's fresh tariff threat, former diplomat Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty said, "India will do whatever it takes to protect its interests."

"Oil is an important energy source for our economy. We will buy it from wherever it is available at a cheaper price."

"Despite whatever President Trump says, we cannot stop buying crude oil from Russia."

It is difficult for India to stop oil trade with Russia, given its special relationship with Moscow. India's import cost for oil will soar if it had to buy expensive oil from other countries.

Trump has made no bones about wanting greater access to markets across India, including agriculture and dairy -- where Indian negotiators have refused to ease protections.

IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump exits Marine One at the Lehigh Valley international airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, August 3, 2025. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

On whether Trump will go through with these threats, Ambassador Chakravarty said, "If he does, he will be pushing India-US relations backward. We have spent many decades working on this relationship and have built it up slowly."

"Please remember India-US relations were never great because the US never liked our non-aligned policy," said the former high commissioner to Bangladesh and ambassador to Thailand.

The envoy also served as special secretary, public diplomacy in 2011 and secretary of economic relations at the MEA.

"The US is adopting the typical 'my way or the highway'/'Either you are with us or against us' stance. This attitude has again emerged in the US under President Trump and this is a policy that India is not going to accept."

"We will maintain our strategic autonomy. We can work on partnerships, but India will not enter into a security treaty alliance with any country."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff