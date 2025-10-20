HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India will pay massive tariffs if it keeps buying Russian oil, warns Trump

India will pay massive tariffs if it keeps buying Russian oil, warns Trump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 20, 2025 11:21 IST

x

US President Donald Trump said that India is going to pay massive tariffs if it continues to buy oil from Russia, while reiterating that he got assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that New Delhi is going to halt its oil purchases from Moscow.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Nathan Howard/File Photo/Reuters

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said, "India will continue to pay massive tariffs if they do not cease buying oil from Russia, adding that they (India) don't want to do that."

Trump was replying to a question about India's recent remarks on oil purchases from Russia.

 

India last week said it is "broad-basing and diversifying" its sourcing of energy to meet market conditions, hours after Trump claimed that Modi assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.

Trump said he does not believe India made such remarks.

"But I don't believe they said that. No, I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," the US President added.

Washington has been maintaining that India is helping Putin to finance the war through its purchase of Russian crude oil.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Modi assured me...': Trump claims India will stop buying Russian oil
'Modi assured me...': Trump claims India will stop buying Russian oil
Trump claims India has stopped buying oil from Russia
Trump claims India has stopped buying oil from Russia
No phone call between Modi and Trump on Russian oil: MEA
No phone call between Modi and Trump on Russian oil: MEA
Did Modi really assure Trump on not buying Russian oil? Govt responds
Did Modi really assure Trump on not buying Russian oil? Govt responds
Russia reacts to Trump's claim on India stopping oil imports
Russia reacts to Trump's claim on India stopping oil imports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Louvre Museum Robbery: Police swing into action, investigate scene1:44

Louvre Museum Robbery: Police swing into action,...

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali Bash1:18

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali...

Kupwara's Tangdhar village sees snow-covered mountains along LoC1:17

Kupwara's Tangdhar village sees snow-covered mountains...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO